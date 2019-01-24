Céline Dion Pops in Head-to-Toe Leather at Paris Haute Couture Week

The fashion on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week is a sight to behold, but Céline Dion is giving the runway models a run for their money with her street style.

Céline Dion leaving her hotel in Paris on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

The French-Canadian singer stepped out in Paris today clad in a head-to-toe leather look that only she could pull off.

Dion sported a burgundy blazer, which she wore belted over a black turtleneck and shiny skinny pants.

For footwear, the 50-year-old chanteuse selected soaring black boots with a rounded toe. They featured a block heel and a ridged sole.

A closer look at Céline Dion’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses, leather gloves and a black handbag.

Céline Dion in Paris on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore her light brown locks down and flowing.

At Paris Haute Couture Week, Dion sat front-row at several of the biggest shows, including Valentino, Giorgio Armani Prive and Alexandre Vauthier. She has been an engaged audience member at each show, shedding tears when her wedding show was played at Valentino and hugging Alexandre Vauthier following his presentation.

Céline Dion in the front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the course of Paris Haute Couture Week, Dion has worn a wide variety of looks, stepping out in everything from a sparkly dress with a thigh-high slit at Vauthier to a menswear-inspired, more subdued look at Armani.

Attending Ronald Van Der Kamp’s show yesterday, the star turned heads in a shimmery gray suit and gold pumps.

Céline Dion attending Ronald van der Kamp’s show on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

For more of Céline Dion’s best high fashion looks, check out the gallery.

