Céline Dion Takes Couture Week in a Shimmery Power Suit & Gold Pumps

Céline Dion is taking over Paris Haute Couture Week one day at a time. Yesterday, the iconic songstress made waves in the front row at the Alexandre Vauthier and Giorgio Armani shows and today, Dion opted for a shimmery power suit to take in Ronald van der Kemp’s spring ’19 couture collection.

With her best friend, backup dancer Pepe Muñoz in tow, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer was captured leaving her Paris hotel modeling a silvery tweed blazer featuring bold shoulders and a plunging neckline with matching trousers. For footwear, she donned shiny gold pumps with a classic pointy-toe silhouette.

Céline Dion leaving her hotel in Paris with her backup dancer Pepe Munoz. CREDIT: Splash

The 50-year-old French-Canadian star also showed off a number of gold accessories, including a choker necklace, hoop earrings, chunky bracelets, a watch and a shimmery gold Mark Cross Grace bag inspired by Grace Kelly’s character in the Hitchcock film “Rear Window.” The small bag retails for $2,395 and comes in various other finishes.

A close-up look at Céline Dion’s gold pumps. CREDIT: Splash

The legendary performer, whose stylist is Law Roach, has become widely known for her bold fashion week outfits. For more of Céline Dion’s best high fashion looks, check out the gallery.

