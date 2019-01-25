Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion Slays Fashion Week in So Much Bling From Head to Toe

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Céline Dion continues to dominate Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with her glamorous style.

The iconic entertainer was captured Thursday stepping out at the iconic Moulin Rouge, wearing a bold, colorful look complete with sparkling accessories. Dion showed off her gams in a hot pink sash dress, courtesy of Israeli actress turned fashion designer Dorit “Dodo” Bar Or, who launched her namesake label in 2014.

celine dion, Dodo Bar Or
Céline Dion wearing a hot pink Dodo Bar Or frock with strappy Roger Vivier silver sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 50-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer, who posed with fans during her visit to the Moulin Rouge, styled the head-turning number, which featured a wave pattern and a crystal shoulder embellishment, with a pair of Roger Vivier’s strappy Viv’ Bling silver stiletto sandals. The shoes retail for $1,050 and feature a metallic leather finish with a shiny Swarovski-encrusted buckle and a 4-inch lacquered heel. She completed the outfit with more bling, including glittering drop earrings, a bracelet and a massive ring. The French-Canadian star seamlessly pulled things together by adding a shimmery silver clutch purse and retro-inspired curls.

celine dion, Dodo Bar Or
Céline Dion poses with fans at the Moulin Rouge in Paris on Thursday.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion’s dress is currently available for 50 percent off on Farfetch.com and also comes in purple and black, if you’d like to get the attention-grabbing number for yourself.

For more of Céline Dion’s best high fashion looks, check out the gallery.

