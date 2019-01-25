Céline Dion Slays Fashion Week in So Much Bling From Head to Toe

Céline Dion continues to dominate Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with her glamorous style.

The iconic entertainer was captured Thursday stepping out at the iconic Moulin Rouge, wearing a bold, colorful look complete with sparkling accessories. Dion showed off her gams in a hot pink sash dress, courtesy of Israeli actress turned fashion designer Dorit “Dodo” Bar Or, who launched her namesake label in 2014.

Céline Dion wearing a hot pink Dodo Bar Or frock with strappy Roger Vivier silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 50-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” singer, who posed with fans during her visit to the Moulin Rouge, styled the head-turning number, which featured a wave pattern and a crystal shoulder embellishment, with a pair of Roger Vivier’s strappy Viv’ Bling silver stiletto sandals. The shoes retail for $1,050 and feature a metallic leather finish with a shiny Swarovski-encrusted buckle and a 4-inch lacquered heel. She completed the outfit with more bling, including glittering drop earrings, a bracelet and a massive ring. The French-Canadian star seamlessly pulled things together by adding a shimmery silver clutch purse and retro-inspired curls.

Céline Dion poses with fans at the Moulin Rouge in Paris on Thursday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion’s dress is currently available for 50 percent off on Farfetch.com and also comes in purple and black, if you’d like to get the attention-grabbing number for yourself.

