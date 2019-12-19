Céline Dion Poses With Her Christmas Tree in Fiery Pumps That Look Ready to Take Flight

Céline Dion’s shoe game is on fire.

In an Instagram post today, the pop icon posed in front of her Christmas tree wearing fierce, fiery pumps that look ready to take flight.

The shoes, which appear to have a paper-made upper, were created by Toronto-based set designer Caitlin Doherty. The upper has layered flames, while the heel of the shoe features a full-length phoenix, with head, wings and tail.

Dion teamed the custom stilettos with a sparkling red dress. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, perfect for spotlighting the shoes.

Doherty’s eye-catching phoenix design was commissioned by the Scotiabank Arena, which gifted the heels to Dion earlier this month. Scotiabank Arena had the artist transform a plain pair of pumps, taking inspiration from the singer’s Courage World Tour performance looks.

In recent years, Dion has developed a reputation as a serious fashionista, thanks to her penchant for haute couture and her ability to pull off dramatic looks others wouldn’t dare attempt.

Related Céline Dion's Most Unforgettable Style Moments of 2019 Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit '90s Style Is Making a Comeback -- and So Are These '90s Icons

As January approaches, so too does Paris Haute Couture Week ⁠— which means fans of the A-lister can anticipate more jaw-dropping style moments as she zips around the City of Lights to attend runway presentations. Last winter, Dion made appearances at several shows, including Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Giorgio Armani.

Click through the gallery to see some of Céline Dion’s most unforgettable fashion moments of 2019.

Want more?

Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

Celine Dion Wears a Striking Holiday Ensemble With Red Velvet, 5-Inch Heels

Céline Dion Goes Monochrome in All-Turquoise Look With Fierce Thigh-Highs