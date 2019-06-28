Celine Dion’s Jean-Styling Trick Shows Off Her Furry Sandals in an Unexpected Way

In recent years, Celine Dion has been recognized for her eye-catching street style ensembles, with the help of stylists Law Roach and Sydney Lopez. Today, the iconic performer’s latest look did not disappoint.

The 51-year-old Canadian songstress smiled and waved at fans and photographers as she strolled out of the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, sporting some feathers and fur. She wore a strapless bustier-style Attico top with ostrich feathers dyed in a shade of pale pink, which retails for nearly $2,000.

Celine Dion leaves her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Dion then styled her high-waisted jeans with one leg cuffed and the other below the ankle, which highlighted an extravagant pair of white stiletto sandals boasting a furry light pink toe strap. She completed the head-turning look with a Fendi double-F logo bag and white-framed sunglasses.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Speaking with late-night host James Corden last month, Dion revealed that she owns around 3,000 to 5,000 pairs of shoes — not only keeping her sizable collection in a warehouse for storage, but also housing them in Florida where a computer system helps her sort through her shoes.

Celine Dion is pretty in pink. CREDIT: Splash News

