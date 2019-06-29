Celine Dion Wears the Leggiest Look Imaginable While in Paris

We are just one day away from the start of Paris Couture Week and Celine Dion is busy putting on her own fashion show in the City of Lights. The singer stepped out on Saturday in a leggy, Off-White ensemble that came straight off the runway.

The pre-fall graffiti look made its debut on model Gigi Hadid during Virgil Abloh’s spring ’20 men’s show in Paris earlier this month. Clearly, Dion was a fan because she wore the same outfit, complete with the oversized blazer and matching body suit, paired with Off-White’s neoprene strappy sandals.

Celine Dion out and about in Paris, wearing Off-White. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid on the runway in women’s pre-fall for Virgil Abloh’s spring ’20 men’s show.

Later in the evening, the singer switched her day attire for another colorful outfit. She wore a ruffled, strapless and fuchsia dress with black, crystal-embellished sandals for a Miu Miu Club event.

Celine Dion makes her way to a Miu Miu event in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Her fashion escapades hit a high note on Friday when Dion turned heads in a feathers-and-fur ensemble. She wore a strapless bustier-style Attico top with ostrich feathers dyed in a shade of pale pink, which retails for nearly $2,000. She completed her look with white stiletto sandals boasting a furry light-pink toe strap.

Celine Dion leaves her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

The 51-year-old singer is in town for the European leg of her world tour. Next up, she will head to London for a show at Hyde Park on July 5.

