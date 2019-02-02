Céline Dion Goes Shopping in Edgy Harem Pants & the Spikiest Heels

Céline Dion continued to dazzle fashion fans with her chic ensembles in the streets of Paris yesterday.

The French-Canadian singer stepped out in a fashion-forward Issey Miyake look consisting of an oversized, two-tone knit cardigan that went all the way down to her calfs and matching harem pants. She wore a high-necked, semi-sheer black blouse underneath the sweater.

Céline Dion goes shopping in Paris while clad in spiky heels and an Issey Miyake look on Feb. 1. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected soaring black ankle-boots. The lace-up booties featured a dramatic, spiky heel and silver-tone detailing.

A close-up look at Céline Dion’s heels. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The 50-year-old wore her hair slicked back in a bun, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses and diamond studs.

Céline Dion shopping at the Balenciaga store in Paris on Feb. 1. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Inside the Balenciaga store, Dion took off her sunglasses as she sifted through racks of clothing.

The “Because You Loved Me” songstress looked at some men’s track sneakers — a design from the spring ’19 collection that marks a shift away from the dad shoe trend that characterized 2018.

Céline Dion looks at sneakers at the Balenciaga store. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

While the chanteuse inspired fans with her couture looks throughout her time in Paris, it seems that she’s packed up her bags and left the City of Lights.

Dion took to Instagram yesterday to share an image of herself posing on a stairwell in a Chanel sweaterdress, edgy cake-stand heels and a veiled hat.

“Au revoir Paris… À bientôt,” she captioned the photo, indicating that her time in the city had come to a close.

