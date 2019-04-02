Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion Feels Like a ‘Boss’ in $10,000 Crystal-Embellished Stompers on Tour Bus

By Erin E. Clack
Erin E. Clack

Erin E. Clack

More Stories By Erin

View All
celine dion
Celine Dion
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Talk about traveling in style.

Canadian singer Céline Dion took to Instagram yesterday to show off a picture of herself boarding the steps of a tour bus dressed in a killer pair of Saint Laurent crystal-embellished over-the-knee slouch boots. Her glittery footwear, called the Niki 105 style, is detailed with a sleek pointy toe and a 4-inch cone heel and retails for a whopping $10,000.

Related

Céline Dion Goes Shopping in Edgy Harem Pants & the Spikiest Heels

7 Times Céline Dion Slayed Paris Haute Couture Week

Céline Dion Wears Mom Jeans, Silver Heels and a Dramatic Jacket for L'Oréal Commercial Shoot

saint laurent, niki 105 boots, crystals
A closer look at Céline Dion’s Saint Laurent over-the-knee-boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

In a surprise contrast that few could pull off quite so effortlessly, Dion paired the ultraglam boots with blue mechanic’s coveralls, with the top worn undone around her waist, revealing white and gray tank tops underneath. She accessorized with cream leather gloves, a rhinestone-studded baseball cap emblazoned with the word “boss,” aviator shades and large gold hoop earrings.

Dion’s cryptic Instagram post — in which she said that she will be making a big announcement tomorrow — sent her legions of fans into a frenzy, speculating that she may be teasing an upcoming road tour. The 51-year-old singer is scheduled to end her marathon residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace on June 8.

However, it seems Dion may have spilled the beans a day early with the reveal that she has been named L’Oréal Paris’ newest global celebrity spokeswoman, marking her first-ever beauty contract. In a statement about her new gig, she said: “I never saw [this] coming, especially at 51 years old. When you think I’m done, I’m just starting. I am finishing the shows at Caesars Palace. I am releasing a new English album and going on tour. And my association with L’Oréal Paris is the beginning of a new amazing journey for me.” So with that, fashion fans can look forward to seeing a whole new spectacle of over-the-top stage and road tour looks from Dion.

View this post on Instagram

So proud to announce that I’m a spokeswoman for L’Oréal Paris and will be spreading the magic words “I’m worth it” with all women around the world. I’m excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves. – Céline xx…⁣ .⁣ Je suis tellement fière d’annoncer que je suis porte-parole pour L’Oréal Paris et que je partagerai les mots magiques « Parce que je le vaux bien » avec toutes les femmes du monde. Je suis ravie d’utiliser ma voix pour aider les autres à se sentir belles, confiantes et à apprendre à s’aimer. – Céline xx…⁣ .⁣ @lorealhair @lorealskin @lorealmakeup #worthit #lorealparis #lorealfamily #proud #fiere #parcequejelevauxbien

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

Want more?

Celine Dion Turns Heads in Paris in a Must-See $3,490 Red Coat and Matching Heels

Celine Dion Rocks Fierce Plastic-Wrapped Jimmy Choo x Off-White Thigh-High Boots

Céline Dion Goes Braless in Kooky Futuristic Ensemble

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad