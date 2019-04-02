Céline Dion Feels Like a ‘Boss’ in $10,000 Crystal-Embellished Stompers on Tour Bus

Talk about traveling in style.

Canadian singer Céline Dion took to Instagram yesterday to show off a picture of herself boarding the steps of a tour bus dressed in a killer pair of Saint Laurent crystal-embellished over-the-knee slouch boots. Her glittery footwear, called the Niki 105 style, is detailed with a sleek pointy toe and a 4-inch cone heel and retails for a whopping $10,000.

In a surprise contrast that few could pull off quite so effortlessly, Dion paired the ultraglam boots with blue mechanic’s coveralls, with the top worn undone around her waist, revealing white and gray tank tops underneath. She accessorized with cream leather gloves, a rhinestone-studded baseball cap emblazoned with the word “boss,” aviator shades and large gold hoop earrings.

Dion’s cryptic Instagram post — in which she said that she will be making a big announcement tomorrow — sent her legions of fans into a frenzy, speculating that she may be teasing an upcoming road tour. The 51-year-old singer is scheduled to end her marathon residency at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace on June 8.

However, it seems Dion may have spilled the beans a day early with the reveal that she has been named L’Oréal Paris’ newest global celebrity spokeswoman, marking her first-ever beauty contract. In a statement about her new gig, she said: “I never saw [this] coming, especially at 51 years old. When you think I’m done, I’m just starting. I am finishing the shows at Caesars Palace. I am releasing a new English album and going on tour. And my association with L’Oréal Paris is the beginning of a new amazing journey for me.” So with that, fashion fans can look forward to seeing a whole new spectacle of over-the-top stage and road tour looks from Dion.

