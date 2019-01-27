Celine Dion Turns Heads in Paris in a Must-See $3,490 Red Coat and Matching Heels

Celine Dion steps out in Paris in a tulle red coat and red heels.

Paris Couture Week should just be renamed Celine Dion’s Personal Fashion Show. The singer has made her rounds about the city these past couple of days wearing the most extravagant and incomparable looks — and today, she’s gone and done it again.

Dion stepped out of the Crillon Hotel in Paris wearing an a black turtleneck top, black wide-leg satin pants and an Oscar de la Renta red ombré coat that had all heads turning.

The $3,490 dip-dyed look was made of flowing tulle and was completed with a large black velvet bow. Her other accessories included black leather gloves and oversized sunglasses.

To tie the whole look together, Dion chose a set of pointed-toe red heels. The metallic shoes peeped out from under her long trousers and coordinated well with the eye-catching coat.

Dion was joined by her backup dancer Pepe Munoz, who wore a black and gray ensemble with a leather jacket and black Dr. Martens boots. Munoz has been spotted with the singer throughout the week, attending shows on her arm and joining her for events and fine dining.

