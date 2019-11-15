Celine Dion Wears a Striking Holiday Ensemble With Red Velvet, 5-Inch Heels

Celine Dion has a penchant for monochromatic styling this week in New York.

The singer stepped out yesterday to promote her new album “Courage” at the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in an all-red ensemble from Tom Ford fall ’19 collection consisting of a deep red turtleneck under a red velvet blazer, all paired with red satin tailored pants and a matching handbag from The Row.

Celine Dion steps out in New York in all red, Nov. 14. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Celine Dion’s red heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Dion rocked a set of sky-high 5-inch velvet red platforms with a V-shaped heel and a squared-off peep toe also from Tom Ford that retail for $1490.

The ensemble may seem familiar as Joan Smalls wore it to the brand’s spring ’20 show during NYFW in September and Gigi Hadid modeled it on the runway last year.

Joan Smalls at the Tom Ford spring ’20 show, Sep. 9. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid modeling Tom Ford’s fall ’19 collection at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Monochrome dressing is one of fall’s biggest styling trends and is an easy wardrobe hack anyone can employ. Wearing one color creates a streamlined, instantly put-together look, which is why it’s favored by celebrities like Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski.

On the same day, she stepped out for her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” sporting a denim-heavy Ronald Van Der Kemp ensemble. She wore a denim and black blazer with a matching untied necktie over a black top; she paired that off with pinstripe wide-leg dark-wash jeans and a zebra print handbag.

Celine Dion steps out in a denim-forward look in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

These looks came after her all-turquoise Max Mara outfit on Wednesday. The layered look was completed by a pair of over-the-knee heeled boots from the brand.

Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Céline Dion’s Max Mara boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

