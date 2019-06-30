Celine Dion Nails the Mismatched Shoes Trend in Paris

In fashion, it appears there’s very little — if any — things that Celine Dion can’t do.

After a recent outing where she debuted a clever jean-styling trick, the artist was photographed in another difficult trend to pull off: mismatched shoes.

Celine Dion is spotted in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Out and about in Paris, Dion went all out in a head-turning ensemble of fluorescent yellow, black and white — down to her heels.

The patent leather pair from luxury brand Jimmy Choo featured an asymmetrical mismatched base featuring the three hues. With a dramatic pointed toe and soaring stiletto heel, the shoes gave the star a leg-lengthening boost.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

On top, Dion went for a blazer-skirt duo in the same color family. The structured jacket, with its exaggerated collar and sizable buttons, coordinated perfectly with her vibrant yellow ruffled miniskirt. She finished off the extravagant look with thick-rimmed sunglasses and dainty pearl earrings.

Celine Dion strikes a pose in mismatched pumps. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Dion has been making serious sartorial headlines as of late. Yesterday, she was photographed in Off-White’s graffitied leggy bodysuit and jacket teamed with strappy neoprene sandals. Later in the day, she switched into a ruffled fuchsia dress with crystal-embellished heels.

