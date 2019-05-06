Celine Dion Looks Like a Showgirl in a Dramatic Fringe Dress and Heels That Share Her Name

Celine Dion makes waves everywhere she goes, and the 2019 Met Gala was no different. The iconic “My Heart Will Go On” songstress arrived on the pink carpet tonight in New York wearing a silver look that shimmered from head-to-toe.

The 51-year-old performer wore a plunging Oscar de la Renta fringe gown with dangerously high double thigh slits and custom Chloe Gosselin “Celine” T-strap pointed pumps in silver and gold nappa leather.

Celine wearing Oscar de la Renta and custom Celine pumps in silver and gold nappa leather from Chloe Gosselin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion’s outrageous ensemble, which was inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies, was made complete with statement earrings and a spiked feathered headpiece.

“My look tonight is Oscar de la Renta,” the superstar told E! on the red carpet. “I was ready to camp and sleep all night. They said, ‘Girl, you don’t know what camp is. Oscar de la Renta’s going to show you.’”

Celine Dion strikes a pose on the pink carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

