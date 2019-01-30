Céline Dion Wears Mom Jeans, Silver Heels and a Dramatic Jacket for L’Oréal Commercial Shoot

When it comes to fashion, Céline Dion is never one to blend into the crowd.

And the French-Canadian singer went for a typically bold look today as she filmed a L’Oréal commercial in the streets of Paris.

Dion stepped out in a glamorous sequin-covered jacket, which she wore over a fitted white T-shirt and baggy denim-like pants that cinched at the waist.

Céline Dion wears a sparkly jacket with denim-like pants and heels while shooting a commercial on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

The 50-year-old completed her look with metallic pumps that matched her jacket. The pumps featured a pointed toe and a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Céline Dion’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Given that she was shooting for L’Oréal, Dion’s hair and makeup was predictably glamorous. She wore her hair in flowing waves that blew in the wind complemented by dark eye makeup.

The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress then slipped on a white sweatshirt with the phrase “I’m Worth It” printed in black uppercase letters across the front. The casual, oversized look marked a departure from the over-the-top outfits Dion had been spotted in throughout Paris Haute Couture Week.

Céline Dion wearing a sweatshirt on set on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Yesterday, the chanteuse popped in a hooded yellow anorak-style dress, which she wore underneath a gray blazer with white knit detailing at the sleeves. For footwear, she chose futuristic, chunky white sneakers with gold detailing. The entire outfit was by Maison Margiela.

Céline Dion leaves her Parisian hotel on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Cyril Pecquenard/Shutterstock

Dion pulled together the outfit with dark sunglasses and some gold-tone jewelry.

