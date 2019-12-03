Céline Dion Performs in Sky-High Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

Céline Dion is on the road for her “Courage” world tour after releasing her new album in November — and her on-stage style does not disappoint.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared one of the most recent ensembles from her show in Chicago on Instagram Monday night. In the image, she wore a glittering long-sleeve jumpsuit with a V-cut neckline. On her feet, she matched the suit with a pair of silver metallic boots, which had a pointed toe and a tall block heel.

The Canadian native captioned her Instagram post with a French to English translation that read: “We had so much fun last night, Chicago! Indianapolis, you’re next! – Celine xx…”

Other tour outfits from her show include a voluminous lavender Zac Posen gown with a corseted center and an equally voluminous white blouse with tailored black pants and black embellished pumps.

