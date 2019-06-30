Celine Dion Proves She’s a Fashion Chameleon With Three Totally Unusual Looks in Paris

Need more proof that Celine Dion is a true fashion chameleon? Just take a look at her latest photo shoot in Paris.

The music icon was photographed wearing three totally unusual ensembles — from a full-length camouflage coat and combat boots to a dramatic bow-tie dress with patent legwear.

Celine Dion wears a full-length camouflage outfit with combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

In a spin on military-style garb, Dion slipped into a patterned black and green coat. Despite camo’s intended function to disguise, the 51-year-old managed to capture even more attention on the streets of France’s capital city.

Completing the look was a pair of Prada’s lug-sole leather boots with utilitarian-inspired details such as zip pouches and a lace-up vamp.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The singer brought in similarly hardcore materials for her next look, with a spiked necklace that draped down to her hips. The accessory contrasted with her dainty attire, composed of a shiny green-sleeved dress and textured tights in a wine hue.

Celine Dion pairs textured tights with white peep-toe heels. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Dion reached for a pair of white peep-toe shoes with a high stiletto heel. The slip-on style was arguably the simplest piece in her unexpected outfit pairing.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Lastly, the Canadian star chose a massive ribbon-adorned bubble gown in a beautiful green, blue and black floral pattern.

Celine Dion is dressed in green and black. CREDIT: Splash News

The sizable pouf wasn’t the only statement piece; Dion also clipped in giant jewels as earrings and wore a pair of black patent shoes that added a retro touch to an otherwise regal appearance.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

