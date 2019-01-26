Céline Dion Goes Braless in Kooky Futuristic Ensemble

Céline Dion has been turning heads with her street style all week long — but yesterday’s look may have been her most daring yet.

The chanteuse stepped out in Paris clad in a bold jumpsuit with embellishment on the left shoulder and sheer paneling at the bust, which required her to go braless. The ensemble had long sleeves and exaggeratedly pointed shoulders.

Céline Dion in a futuristic jumpsuit in Paris on Jan. 25. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 50-year-old selected black pointy-toed ankle boots with a glossy finish. The booties featured crystal detailing on the ankle-strap and a stiletto heel.

A closer look at Céline Dion’s pointy-toed ankle boots. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Dion completed the otherworldly look with narrow, crystal-covered sunglasses and a shiny black hat with a veil, obscuring much of her famous face.

The songstress was accompanied by backup dancer and close pal Pepe Munoz, who went for a considerably more toned-down look in a gray turtleneck sweater, faded black jeans and workboots.

Céline Dion with backup dancer Pepe Munoz on Jan. 25. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer did an outfit change partway through the day, slipping into another eye-catching ensemble.

Her second look consisted of a floral printed sleeveless dress from Batsheva’s pre-fall ’19 collection, which she wore under a green velvety cardigan sweater. On her feet, Dion sported burgundy thigh-high boots. She accessorized with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and pearl-embellished gloves.

Céline Dion in a Batsheva dress in Paris on Jan. 25. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

