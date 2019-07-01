Celine Dion’s Boots Give an Unexpected Pop of Color to an All-Black Look

Celine Dion has been taking over Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris — and she’s stepping into the new month with the same head-turning style.

Today, the Canadian performer posed for photographs outside the Schiaparelli fall ’19 show modeling an eye-catching black look from head to toe. She showed off her toned arms in a black halter dress, featuring a pleated midi skirt that she paired with long black leather gloves.

Celine Dion wears a black Schiaparelli halter dress with matching open-toe booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker donned a pair of black leather snakeskin-embossed booties with an open-toe silhouette. A sculptural blue patterned insole and bright red toenails added a pop of color to her look.

A closer look at Celine Dion’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dion — whose current stylist is Sydney Lopez — further accessorized with dangling earrings, black sunglasses, a black leather clutch bag and a funky black headpiece.

Celine Dion models a sultry all-black look during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

The legendary singer was also spotted attending the Iris van Herpen show on Monday.

