Céline Dion Shows Off Fierce Green Boots That Come With a Warning for James Corden

Céline Dion took to Instagram today to further prove her love for shoes.

The singer posted a photo of herself wearing a metallic green dress while putting on army green boots with peep toe detailing.

“Not gonna let @J_Corden get anywhere near this pair of shoes! – Celine xx…⁣” read the caption in both English and French on the singer’s page.

The Canadian singer revealed to James Corden that she owns around 3,000 to 5,000 pairs of shoes last month on “Carpool Karaoke.” In the same episode, Dion also added that she keeps her giant collection in a warehouse for storage and also has a place in Florida where there’s a computer system that can sort through all her shoes.

Corden then surprised Dion in the episode by prompting her to give away some of her shoes on the Las Vegas strip. The singer lamented “I need alcohol” as she gave away the first pair of white ankle boots to a lucky stranger.

Clearly, Dion still hasn’t gotten over the hilarious moment. The “My Heart Will Go On” songstress just ended her Las Vegas residency this month after a 16-year run.

