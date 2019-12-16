Sign up for our newsletter today!

Céline Dion’s Most Unforgettable Style Moments of 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Celine Dion
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
Céline Dion: November 2019
View Gallery 26 Images

Céline Dion has been in the public eye for decades, but in the past few years she’s arguably staked her claim as a fashion icon like never before.

Dion, 51, has a penchant for haute couture and the ability to pull off over-the-top looks others wouldn’t dare attempt. She kicked off 2019 on a strong note, stepping out for runway shows at Paris Haute Couture Week spring ’19 in January.

Celine Dion in the front rowAlexandre Vauthier show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 22 Jan 2019
Céline Dion in the front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Among the most out-there of the chanteuse’s ensembles was an Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit with pointed shoulders, sheer paneling across the chest and crystal accents. Dion teamed it with spiky black boots and a veiled headpiece.

Céline Dion, Pepe Munoz, backup dancer, street style, celebrity style
Céline Dion with backup dancer Pepe Munoz in Paris on Jan. 25.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Many couture looks fall within the realm of camp, so the camp-themed Met Gala didn’t mark a huge departure for Dion from her typical style. She attended the Met Gala this May wearing a showgirl-inspired Oscar de la Renta dress and custom Chloe Gosselin T-strap pumps.

Related

Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

'90s Style Is Making a Comeback -- and So Are These '90s Icons

Celine Dion Wears a Striking Holiday Ensemble With Red Velvet, 5-Inch Heels

Celine DionCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019Wearing Oscar De La Renta
Céline Dion in Oscar de la Renta with Chloe Gosselin heels at the Met Gala.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

In June, Dion was back in Paris again for the fall ’19 couture shows. One of her more unexpected looks? An Off-White bodysuit worn with a matching blazer and no pants. The outfit came complete with cerulean and black strappy sandals.

Celine Dion Celine Dion out and about, Paris, France - 29 Jun 2019
Céline Dion out and about in Paris wearing Off-White on June 29.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Come November, Dion brightened up the New York streets in a series of eye-catching outfits. Two of her most statement-making ensembles adhered to the monochrome trend. The first saw the singer in a turquoise Max Mara look that included a teddy coat, a miniskirt and croc-print over-the-knee boots.

Celine Dion, max mara, fall 2019, thigh-high boots, croc-print boots, bum bag, teddy coat, miniskirt, tights, nyc, street style, celebrity style, turquoise, Celine Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc
Céline Dion wears a Max Mara fall ’19 outfit in New York, Nov. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The second came from Tom Ford and included a textured, party-ready pantsuit with open-toed velvet sandals.

celine dion, all red, red, monochrome, new york
Céline Dion steps out in New York in Tom Ford, Nov. 14.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While 2019 is just about in the books, Dion’s style streak is unlikely to come to an end. The spring ’20 couture shows are approaching in just over a month, and Dion’s expected to be back in the City of Lights with a latest batch of dramatic fashion moments.

Click through the gallery to see more of Céline Dion’s best fashion statements of the year.

Want more?

Céline Dion Performs in Towering Metallic Silver Boots & a Glittering Jumpsuit

Celine Dion Nails the Mismatched Shoes Trend in Paris

Celine Dion’s Boots Give an Unexpected Pop of Color to an All-Black Look

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad