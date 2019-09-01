Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best-Dressed Celebs at U.S. Open Over the Years, From Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

Tennis – US Open 2016 Day Four Flushing Meadows US Open, New York, United States – 02 Sep 2016
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Anna Wintour
Karlie Kloss
La La Anthony & Kelly Rolland
The U.S. Open brings tennis’ brightest stars to Queens, N.Y. each August and September — and some of the biggest names in other industries are also on hand for the action each year.

With 2019 U.S. Open play now underway, Gigi Hadid has already carved time out of her schedule to cheer on pal Serena Williams. The supermodel attended the Nike athlete’s Aug. 28 match, wearing double denim and Christian Louboutin suede boots for the occasion.

Gigi Hadid, US Open, august 2019, celebrity style, denim, double denim, jeans, suede boots, Louboutin, model,
Gigi Hadid on the street en route to the U.S. Open on Aug. 28.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador also attended last year’s match, sporting an oversized button-down, white bike shorts and tartan sandal slides.

gigi hadid, us open, 2018, bike short, slides, sandals, legs, celebrity style, model
Gigi Hadid wearing a color-blocked striped shirt over a pair of cream-colored biker shorts.
CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

While Hadid went with dressed-down Open looks, Beyoncé opted for an outfit that would’ve been awards show-worthy at the 2016 tournament. Bey and husband Jay-Z stepped out to support Williams. The Adidas partner looked chic in a Zimmermann duster, a For Love & Lemons floral top and a white Cushnie et Ochs skirt. For footwear, she opted for Manolo Blahnik pumps that perfectly matched her coat.

Beyoncé , Manolo blahnik, high heels, pumps, coat, Zimmermann coat, cushnie et Ochs, skirt, for love & lemons shirt, cleavage, Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 2016 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, USA,Pictured: Jay Z and Beyonce,Jay ZBeyonceRef: SPL1344877 020916 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Beyoncé in Manolo Blahnik pumps at the 2016 U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Splash News

In 2015, Kendall Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian were on hand for the U.S. Open activity. Jenner channeled on-court style in a white skirt and top with brown Nike sneakers. Kardashian, then-pregnant with son Saint, opted for white skinny jeans and gold T-strap Tom Ford sandals.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, US Open 2015, tom ford sandals, pregnant, nike sneakers, legs,
Kendall Jenner in Nike sneakers and Kim Kardashian in Tom Ford sandals in 2015 en route to the U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Splash News

Although Wimbledon is the Grand Slam most known for featuring the British royals, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have both been spotted at the U.S. Open in the past. So has Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, who attended in 2012 wearing a lacy yellow dress and tan wedges from Russell & Bromley.

Pippa Middleton, Russell and bromley, wedges, celebrity style, yellow dress, Spencer Vegosen and Pippa MiddletonUS Open Tennis Championships, Flushing Meadows, New York, America - 05 Sep 2012Pippa Middleton watching Andy Murray v Marin Cilic
Pippa Middleton wearing brown wedges at the 2012 U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

American first families have also gone to the Open. Michelle Obama went twice on first lady duty, in 2009 and 2013. In 2009, she opted for a sporty look complete with Puma sneakers; in 2013, she wore white jeans with sparkly silver shoes.

Michelle Obama, puma sneakers, celebrity style, First lady Michelle Obama walks with James Blake at a U.S. Open tennis clinic highlighting the importance of physical activity for kids at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New YorkUS Open Tennis, New York, USA
Michelle Obama in Puma shoes at the 2009 U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Mike Groll/Shutterstock

The Trumps, including Melania, Donald and Ivanka, have also frequented the tournament. Ivanka went in 2010 wearing a blue and white dress with strappy orange sandals.

Ivanka trump, us open, 2010, celebrity style, legs, orange sandals, brown purse, cardigan, Celebrities at the US Open tennis games in Queens New York City.Pictured: Ivanka Trump,Grace JonesMartha StewartChristy Brinkley with her daughter Sailor CookChristy BrinkleyAdrienne WilliamsChris BoshLiv TylerKate WalshWilmer ValderramaMaggie GyllenhaalIvanka TrumpCandice BergenDavid LaurenLauren BushRalph Lauren with his wife Ricky Laurentheir daughter Dylan LaurenJustin BarthaPatrick StewartRef: SPL210143 120910 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Ivanka Trump in a blue and white dress and orange sandals at the 2010 U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Splash News

Back in 2000 at a kids’ event during the tournament, pop-star-turned-shoe-designer Jessica Simpson flaunted ’00s style in a miniskirt and white knee-high boots.

Jessica Simpson at Arthur Ashe Kids's Day tennis match, US OpenAlec Baldwin at Arthur Ashe Kids's Day tennis match, US Open
Jessica Simpson at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the 2000 U.S. Open.
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and Blake Lively have also appeared at the U.S. Open over the years.

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities at the U.S. Open through the years.

Below, see Stan Smith discuss his eponymous sneaker.

