The Best-Dressed Celebs at U.S. Open Over the Years, From Beyoncé to Gigi Hadid

The U.S. Open brings tennis’ brightest stars to Queens, N.Y. each August and September — and some of the biggest names in other industries are also on hand for the action each year.

With 2019 U.S. Open play now underway, Gigi Hadid has already carved time out of her schedule to cheer on pal Serena Williams. The supermodel attended the Nike athlete’s Aug. 28 match, wearing double denim and Christian Louboutin suede boots for the occasion.

Gigi Hadid on the street en route to the U.S. Open on Aug. 28. CREDIT: Splash News

The Reebok ambassador also attended last year’s match, sporting an oversized button-down, white bike shorts and tartan sandal slides.

Gigi Hadid wearing a color-blocked striped shirt over a pair of cream-colored biker shorts. CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

While Hadid went with dressed-down Open looks, Beyoncé opted for an outfit that would’ve been awards show-worthy at the 2016 tournament. Bey and husband Jay-Z stepped out to support Williams. The Adidas partner looked chic in a Zimmermann duster, a For Love & Lemons floral top and a white Cushnie et Ochs skirt. For footwear, she opted for Manolo Blahnik pumps that perfectly matched her coat.

Beyoncé in Manolo Blahnik pumps at the 2016 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Splash News

In 2015, Kendall Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian were on hand for the U.S. Open activity. Jenner channeled on-court style in a white skirt and top with brown Nike sneakers. Kardashian, then-pregnant with son Saint, opted for white skinny jeans and gold T-strap Tom Ford sandals.

Kendall Jenner in Nike sneakers and Kim Kardashian in Tom Ford sandals in 2015 en route to the U.S. Open. CREDIT: Splash News

Although Wimbledon is the Grand Slam most known for featuring the British royals, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have both been spotted at the U.S. Open in the past. So has Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa, who attended in 2012 wearing a lacy yellow dress and tan wedges from Russell & Bromley.

Pippa Middleton wearing brown wedges at the 2012 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

American first families have also gone to the Open. Michelle Obama went twice on first lady duty, in 2009 and 2013. In 2009, she opted for a sporty look complete with Puma sneakers; in 2013, she wore white jeans with sparkly silver shoes.

Michelle Obama in Puma shoes at the 2009 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Mike Groll/Shutterstock

The Trumps, including Melania, Donald and Ivanka, have also frequented the tournament. Ivanka went in 2010 wearing a blue and white dress with strappy orange sandals.

Ivanka Trump in a blue and white dress and orange sandals at the 2010 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Splash News

Back in 2000 at a kids’ event during the tournament, pop-star-turned-shoe-designer Jessica Simpson flaunted ’00s style in a miniskirt and white knee-high boots.

Jessica Simpson at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the 2000 U.S. Open. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Other stars such as Nicole Kidman, Gwen Stefani and Blake Lively have also appeared at the U.S. Open over the years.

