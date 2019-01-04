7 A-List Celebs Who Used Fashion to Make Social, Political Statements on the Red Carpet

The #MeToo movement infiltrated Hollywood and society at large last year, leading several actors to take a political stance at the Golden Globe Awards in one of the biggest demonstrations of solidarity in modern times. Stars such as Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore and dozens of others donned black ensembles as a stand against sexual harassment in the industry, sparking a series of other activism-meets-fashion moments at award shows throughout the year.

The Golden Globes blackout represents just one instance in which high-profile celebrities have taken a clear stance. As the awards season ramps up, read on below for a list of entertainers who are likely to make more statements on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek

Hayek has long been vocal about and fighting for women’s rights. Last year — just one month after her op-ed with The New York Times where she exposed Harvey Weinstein for her own encounters of sexual harassment with the disgraced mogul — the actress joined the all-black brigade at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd at the 2018 Golden Globes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi has been an ardent proponent of human rights, especially as it pertains to immigration. At the 2018 Emmys in September, she not only re-wore a J. Mendel gown on the carpet but also affixed a blue ribbon to the dress in support of the ACLU.

“I came to this country as an immigrant myself and I think it’s important we remember that America is what it is because we’re a nation of immigrants. It’s also important for America to keep our word,” she said of the pin in an interview during her arrival.

Regarding her wardrobe, she explained: “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.”

Padma Lakshmi wearing a blue ribbon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenifer Lewis

At the 70th Primetime Emmys, the “Black-ish” star proudly sported a casual Nike outfit to stand behind Colin Kaepernick and the company’s decision to use the ex-NFL star in its 30th Anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The sweater featured Nike branding with a crystal-embellished swoosh which she paired with black sneakers.

Jenifer Lewis wearing a Nike logo sweatshirt and black sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Issa Rae’s career has centered around her openness on the black experience with her hit HBO show “Insecure” detailing hilarious yet relatable aspects of life for a black woman. At the 2018 CFDA Awards, Rae wore all black designers as she hosted the event, starting on the carpet with a custom Pyer Moss look.

Issa Rae wears a Pyer Moss look at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

To host the 2018 American Music Awards in October, Ross made a simple yet bold statement in a white graphic T-shirt. Across the chest, the tee reads “I am a voter” — a clear nod of encouragement to her fans to join the cause as the November midterm elections were approaching.

Ross wears a graphic voter T-shirt while holding the 2018 AMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Martha Stewart

Stewart knows how to mix her style with the social causes she cares about. At the Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala in October, she donned a pair of bedazzled Aerosole sandals with the word “Vote” emblazoned across the top.

Martha Stewart at the Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala. CREDIT: Angela Pham/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon has also been one of the forerunners of speaking up about women’s rights. The “Big Little Lies” actress made sure to join the cause at the 2018 Golden Globes, donning an asymmetrical black gown.

Reese Witherspoon posing with Eva Longoria. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

