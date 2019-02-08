Here’s What All the Celebrities Wore to Sit Front-Row at the Kate Spade Fall 2019 Show at NYFW

Nicola Glass presented her second collection for Kate Spade today at New York Fashion Week — and the front row was, unsurprisingly, filled with stylishly dressed celebrities.

Maggie Gyllenhaal was chic in a raspberry-colored pantsuit with a black crop top underneath. The “Donnie Darko” star teamed the suit with black sandals. She wore her pixie cut in an edgy swoop.

Maggie Gyllenhaal wears a raspberry-colored suit at Kate Spade’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Julia Garner sported a purple set that consisted of a button-up jacket and flared pants. The “Ozark” actress accessorized with gold heels and a pink leather handbag.

Julia Garner in a purple set at the Kate Spade fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sadie Sink also selected a purple look, wearing a lavender blouse under a shiny patterned minidress. While there’s an ongoing debate as to whether hosiery and sandals can be paired together, the “Stranger Things” Star tried out the trend. She wore pale pink stockings with pink ankle-strap sandals.

Sadie Sink wears a silky dress and pink sandals at the Kate Spade fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kiki Layne was clad in a high-neck yellow top and a burgundy skirt. The “If Beale Street Could Talk” actress brought some edge to her look with low-heeled leopard-print boots.

Kiki Layne wears leopard-print boots at the Kate Spade fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rounding out the guest list was Leandra Medine. The Man Repeller founder — and 2018 FN cover girl — came clad in a gray turtleneck sweater and slim-fitting jeans. For shoes, she chose slingback sandals with an animal print. Medine brought a pop of color to her look with an oversized fluffy blue-green coat.

Leandra Medine wears blue jeans and slingback sandals at the Kate Spade fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

