Supermodels Naomi Campbell & Kate Moss Sit Front Row at Dior Homme’s Fall ’19 Show

By Allie Fasanella
Celebrities flocked to the front row of Kim Jones’ Dior Homme show to view his collection for fall ’19 today. A-list actors and veteran supermodels alike stepped out to support the celebrated designer at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Naomi Campbell, for one, made waves with a new hairstyle along with a chic look consisting of a printed fringe dress with a menswear-inspired jacket and gold embellished mules. The 48-year-old Brit further accessorized with oversized shades, an assortment of jewelry and a black alligator clutch bag.

Meanwhile, her pal, Kate Moss, donned a black leopard-print shirt tucked into sleek black trousers with an iridescent leopard jacket. Black leather booties completed her ensemble.

Robert Pattinson was also on hand for the occasion, wearing a brown leather jacket over a dark turtleneck sweater paired with tan-colored pants and black green-soled Adidas sneakers. He topped things off with a casual baseball cap.

Elsewhere, Christina Ricci wore a sleek pale blue Dior Homme spring ’19 suit with pointy black patent leather pumps. She accessorized with a metallic clutch purse and black earrings.

Meanwhile, Miguel popped in a bright red coat, which he paired over a blue jacket with plaid trousers and silver metallic shoes. White-rimmed cat-eye frames completed his bold look.

Lily Allen brought the drama with a gray printed jacket over a black sheer top with slouchy black trousers and glittery Louboutins. Aviator sunglasses, a selection of jewelry and a black leather crossbody bag pulled her outfit together.

