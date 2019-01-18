Supermodels Naomi Campbell & Kate Moss Sit Front Row at Dior Homme’s Fall ’19 Show

Celebrities flocked to the front row of Kim Jones’ Dior Homme show to view his collection for fall ’19 today. A-list actors and veteran supermodels alike stepped out to support the celebrated designer at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Naomi Campbell, for one, made waves with a new hairstyle along with a chic look consisting of a printed fringe dress with a menswear-inspired jacket and gold embellished mules. The 48-year-old Brit further accessorized with oversized shades, an assortment of jewelry and a black alligator clutch bag.

Naomi Campbell outside the Dior Homme fashion show venue in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her pal, Kate Moss, donned a black leopard-print shirt tucked into sleek black trousers with an iridescent leopard jacket. Black leather booties completed her ensemble.

Kate Moss wearing a leopard coat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson was also on hand for the occasion, wearing a brown leather jacket over a dark turtleneck sweater paired with tan-colored pants and black green-soled Adidas sneakers. He topped things off with a casual baseball cap.

Robert Pattinson wearing Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Christina Ricci wore a sleek pale blue Dior Homme spring ’19 suit with pointy black patent leather pumps. She accessorized with a metallic clutch purse and black earrings.

Christina Ricci wearing a white suit at the Dior Homme show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miguel popped in a bright red coat, which he paired over a blue jacket with plaid trousers and silver metallic shoes. White-rimmed cat-eye frames completed his bold look.

Miguel at the Dior Homme fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily Allen brought the drama with a gray printed jacket over a black sheer top with slouchy black trousers and glittery Louboutins. Aviator sunglasses, a selection of jewelry and a black leather crossbody bag pulled her outfit together.

Lily Allen wearing Louboutin heels at the Dior Homme show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to view the full Dior Homme fall ’19 collection.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Goes Pantless, Wears Only a Men’s Turtleneck at Dior Homme Pre-Fall ’19 Show