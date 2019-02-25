Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas & More Celebrity Couples Take Over the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Celebrity couples commanded attention at Sunday night’s annual Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles. Everyone from J-Lo and A-Rod to the Jonases turned up for the glamorous bash. Keep reading to see how they coordinated their looks for the occasion.

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz turned heads in a revealing Saint Laurent ensemble consisting of a neutral-toned bra top and a black skirt. Meanwhile, her man, actor Karl Glusman, complemented Kravitz in a classic black suit.

Zoe Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent with Karl Glusman. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws in a showstopping Zuhair Murad couture spring ’19 gown and matching blue sandals, while Rodriguez donned a black velvet tux.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Zuhair Murad gown with A-Rod. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra wore a plunging black Elie Saab Couture gown with matching strappy sandals, while Nick Jonas sported a navy Missoni suit.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a black Elie Saab couture gown with husband Nick Jonas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joe Jonas wore a bold white suit with loafers, while fiancé Sophie Turner modeled a plunging gold metallic Louis Vuitton gown and matching sandals.

Sophia Turner wearing a gold Louis Vuitton dress with Joe Jonas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen showed off an orange embroidered and feather-embellished Marchesa dress with gold Jimmy Choo sandals, while John Legend rocked a Gucci tux and Louboutin shoes.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a Marchesa dress and Jimm Choo sandals with John Legend. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celeb fashion on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, check out the gallery.

Want more?

J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars