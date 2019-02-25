Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas & More Celebrity Couples Take Over the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

By Allie Fasanella
Celebrity couples commanded attention at Sunday night’s annual Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles. Everyone from J-Lo and A-Rod to the Jonases turned up for the glamorous bash. Keep reading to see how they coordinated their looks for the occasion.

“Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz turned heads in a revealing Saint Laurent ensemble consisting of a neutral-toned bra top and a black skirt. Meanwhile, her man, actor Karl Glusman, complemented Kravitz in a classic black suit.

Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz, 2019 vanity fair oscar party
Zoe Kravitz wearing Saint Laurent with Karl Glusman.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws in a showstopping Zuhair Murad couture spring ’19 gown and matching blue sandals, while Rodriguez donned a black velvet tux.

Zuhair Murad, jennifer lopez, alex rodriguez, vanity fair oscar party
Jennifer Lopez wearing a Zuhair Murad gown with A-Rod.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra wore a plunging black Elie Saab Couture gown with matching strappy sandals, while Nick Jonas sported a navy Missoni suit.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas, vanity fair oscar party
Priyanka Chopra wearing a black Elie Saab couture gown with husband Nick Jonas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joe Jonas wore a bold white suit with loafers, while fiancé Sophie Turner modeled a plunging gold metallic Louis Vuitton gown and matching sandals.

sophie turner and joe jonas, 2019 vanity fair oscar party
Sophia Turner wearing a gold Louis Vuitton dress with Joe Jonas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen showed off an orange embroidered and feather-embellished Marchesa dress with gold Jimmy Choo sandals, while John Legend rocked a Gucci tux and Louboutin shoes.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, vanity fair oscar party
Chrissy Teigen wearing a Marchesa dress and Jimm Choo sandals with John Legend.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celeb fashion on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, check out the gallery.

