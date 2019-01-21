Karlie Kloss Models the Sheerest Dress From the Front Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

A number of famous faces were captured hitting the front row at Christian Dior’s haute couture show in Paris today. Despite the cold, celebrities like supermodel Karlie Kloss and Golden Globe award winner Rachel Brosnahan stepped out to take in Dior’s spring ’19 collection.

Kloss, 26, treated the front row like her own personal runway as she posed for photographers in an alluring sheer Dior look featuring a pretty floral pattern and a skinny monogrammed belt.

Karlie Kloss arrives for the Christian Dior Haute Couture spring ’19 show in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Adidas ambassador, who tied the knot to longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner in October, expertly pulled things together with a pair of shiny silver metallic pumps with a classic pointed toe.

Karlie Kloss wearing a Dior look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star showed off a black sheer tulle floral-embroidered Dior design boasting a whimsical collar and ruffle detailing. Brosnahan accessorized with a black leather Christian Dior handbag.

Rachel Brosnahan wearing Dior in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside the venue, “Vampire Diaries” alumna Kat Graham turned heads in a black Dior ensemble featuring a bold print throughout, a high neck and a sheer skirt. She accessorized with a shimmery gold metallic Dior chain clutch purse and classic pointy black pumps.

Kat Graham wearing Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

