These Celebrity Jetsetters Have the Chicest Airport Style

For most people, air travel calls for comfortable clothes. But if you’re a celebrity whose every move is captured by paparazzi cameras, the airport becomes your fashion runway.

As they jet around the world, stars such as Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra manage to make long-haul flights look easy, always striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. And they certainly know how to accessorize to their advantage: A glam pair of oversized sunglasses can hide bleary eyes, for instance, while a trendy hat can cover travel-mussed hair.

When it comes to airport style, Beckham — whose booming fashion empire keeps her frequently on the go — sets the bar high. So much so that British Airways anointed her the world’s best-dressed celebrity traveler in 2016. “Victoria Beckham always gets it right when flying, and it’s so impressive,” fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman said at the time. “Usually, there is a menswear element to her travel wardrobe. It’s chic and sophisticated but still classic and comfortable.” Beckham also rarely wavers in her devotion to heels, eschewing travel-friendly sneakers and flats for towering pumps and stilettos.

Victoria Beckham at New York’s JFK airport Nov. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

This year, Beckham has had plenty of memorable airport fashion moments. One standout is when the former Spice Girl touched down at New York’s JFK airport on Nov. 5, dressed in a retro-inspired sweater and pencil skirt ensemble. The tailored look featured a striking mix of prints — argyle, houndstooth and polka-dots — and bold autumnal colors. But what really took Beckham’s travel outfit over the top was the star’s killer pair of peep-toe boots. Part of her resort ’20 collection, the boots featured a delicately knitted sock-like upper perched on a slim stiletto heel.

Chopra is another celebrity with high-flying airport style — and she certainly gets plenty of opportunities to show it off, since she splits her time between Mumbai, New York and Los Angeles. When traveling, the actress often opts for monochromatic outfits, proving she’s in on the style secret that wearing one color head-to-toe makes you instantly look more polished and pulled together.

Arriving in Nice, France, for the Cannes Film Festival in May, Chopra made a statement in an all-white outfit consisting of a semi-sheer blouse, double-breasted blazer, wide-leg trousers and an oversized handbag. Gold accents — from her jewelry to her blazer buttons and purse handle — added a touch of flash. Chopra finished off her effortless look with golden-hued pointy-toe pumps.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Nice airport in all white in May 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

For Hadid, one of the world’s most in-demand models, setting trends both on and off the runway is part of the job description. So when she takes to the skies, she always keeps her style perfectly on-point. From chunky sneakers to retro tracksuits, Hadid’s in-flight wardrobe hits on all the must-haves of the moment.

During a June 2019 trip to New York, the 23-year-old strutted off the plane in an edgy street-style look that saw her mixing a loose-fitting camouflage-print waffle knit tee with sleek black boot-cut pants. She accessorized with red-tinted glasses, oversized gold hoop earrings and a trendy pair of cakestand-heel shoes. For fans seeking travel style inspiration, Hadid’s easy, casual-cool outfit offered a perfect case study.

Bella Hadid at JFK airport in New York on June 16. CREDIT: Splash News

