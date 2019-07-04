Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Controversial Thong Sandal Has Made a Big Return This Year

By Hanna McNeila
Kim Kardashian pictured in NYC with La La Anthony on June 25.
Thong sandals are making their way into the closets of some of the most stylish celebs. The kitten-heeled sandals can be seen both on and off the runway.

At the fall 2019 Fashion Week shows, thong shoes scandalized the runway as the ’90s-inspired footwear made a shocking return.

Tibi fall 2019.
Designers like Tibi’s Amy Smilovic sent models down the runway sporting the stylish sandal in the form of a flat bottom  styled with formal suit trousers along with classy dress shirts.

Tibi fall ’19 runway show.
Some celebs have been seen in the controversial shoe. Kim Kardashian was spotted sporting sandals from her husband’s brand, Yeezy. The shoes, which are from Kanye West’s Season 8 collection, seem to be a go-to for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star. Kardashian was seen wearing the nude PVC heels paired with different outfits, including an on-trend, all-nude outfit which she wore while out for lunch with her sister Khloe.

Kim Kardashian in a trendy look in Los Angeles on June 8.
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy shoes.
Emily Ratajkowski also made the bold thong heel statement. The supermodel sported a pair of heels from the Jaquemus spring ‘19 collection. The shoes had orange suede straps that tied up around her ankles with beige leather lining.

Emily Ratajkowski Kerastase Party, Port Debilly, Paris, France - 26 Jun 2019
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase party at Port Debilly in Paris.
Ratatjkowski matched the heels with a white sequined dress with a plunging neckline along with a pair of lime green earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski Kerastase Party, Port Debilly, Paris, France - 26 Jun 2019
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes.
