Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

It’s New York Fashion Week, and a bevy of famous faces have been braving the Big Apple’s chilly weather to attend the fall ’19 fashion shows.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber sat front-row at the Zadig & Voltaire fall ’19 show today. The model donned a bubblegum pink turtleneck sweater with a chic gray plaid pantsuit and pointy white shoes.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a pink sweater with a gray suit and pointy white boots in the front row at Zadig and Voltaire. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo showed off a colorful purple dress at the Alice + Olivia presentation earlier today. She wore a black coat with black leather over-the-knee boots and added a black Christian Dior bag.

Olivia Culpo wearing a purple dress with black leather thigh-high boots at the Alice and Olivia presentation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At Carolina Herrera’s fall ’19 show this morning, Shailene Woodley sat next to Camilla Belle. Both actresses wore bold printed looks, with Woodley wearing a marigold embellished coat and pointy metallic heels. Belle donned a multicolored feather print dress paired with black booties.

(L-R): Shailene Woodley, Camilla Belle, Virginia Gardener, Peyton List and Emily Didonato in the front row at Carolina Herrera’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

