Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

By Allie Fasanella
It’s New York Fashion Week, and a bevy of famous faces have been braving the Big Apple’s chilly weather to attend the fall ’19 fashion shows.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber sat front-row at the Zadig & Voltaire fall ’19 show today. The model donned a bubblegum pink turtleneck sweater with a chic gray plaid pantsuit and pointy white shoes.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a pink sweater with a gray suit and pointy white boots in the front row at Zadig and Voltaire.
Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo showed off a colorful purple dress at the Alice + Olivia presentation earlier today. She wore a black coat with black leather over-the-knee boots and added a black Christian Dior bag.

Olivia Culpo wearing a purple dress with black leather thigh-high boots at the Alice and Olivia presentation.
At Carolina Herrera’s fall ’19 show this morning, Shailene Woodley sat next to Camilla Belle. Both actresses wore bold printed looks, with Woodley wearing a marigold embellished coat and pointy metallic heels. Belle donned a multicolored feather print dress paired with black booties.

(L-R): Shailene Woodley, Camilla Belle, Virginia Gardener, Peyton List and Emily Didonato in the front row at Carolina Herrera’s fall ’19 show.
For more celebs in the front row at New York Fashion Week, check out the gallery.

