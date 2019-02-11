Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo & More Celebrities Light Up the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

It’s New York Fashion Week, and a bevy of famous faces have been braving the Big Apple’s chilly weather to attend the fall ’19 fashion shows.
Hailey Baldwin Bieber sat front-row at the Zadig & Voltaire fall ’19 show today. The model donned a bubblegum pink turtleneck sweater with a chic gray plaid pantsuit and pointy white shoes.
Meanwhile, Olivia Culpo showed off a colorful purple dress at the Alice + Olivia presentation earlier today. She wore a black coat with black leather over-the-knee boots and added a black Christian Dior bag.
At Carolina Herrera’s fall ’19 show this morning, Shailene Woodley sat next to Camilla Belle. Both actresses wore bold printed looks, with Woodley wearing a marigold embellished coat and pointy metallic heels. Belle donned a multicolored feather print dress paired with black booties.
