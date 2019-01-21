Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith & More Love These Futuristic Louis Vuitton Sneakers

Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneaker — a women’s shoe with a futuristic wavy sole — has become a celebrity wardrobe staple over the past year.

While the sneaker is marketed toward women, one of the biggest proponents of the shoe has been Jaden Smith. The rapper wore Archlights to the Met Gala in May 2018, pairing them with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed coat, a black T-shirt and skinny white pants for one of the more casual looks of the night.

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Archlight women’s sneaker at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is also a fan of the trendy kicks. She wore them in January 2019 to attend a Louis Vuitton x Chrome Hearts party in New York. The supermodel paired her kicks with a light blue button-down, completing her look with a neon green reflective vest and hoop earrings.

Bella Hadid in an oversized button-down and Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid’s pal Hailey Baldwin has been spotted out and about in Archlights as well. The “Drop the Mic” co-host paired hers with an oversized T-shirt while out and about in Malibu, Calif., in March 2018.

Hailey Baldwin in Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers in Malibu, Calif. in March 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

The trendy kicks have even worked their way to the stage: For a performance at London’s Wembley Arena in December 2018, “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa rocked dark Archlight sneakers with monogram print. She paired the kicks with a sparkly silver and black romper.

Dua Lipa wears a glittery romper with Louis Vuitton Archlights in December 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

