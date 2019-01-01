Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Bike Shorts

Bike shorts were back in style in 2018 — and it seems as if the trend will continue into the new year.

While bike shorts were once appropriate only for the gym, they’ve been repurposed big-time in 2018.

Bella Hadid showed how to make the controversial shorts night-out worthy in May, when she headed to a party in Cannes, France alongside pal Kendall Jenner. While Jenner sported a minidress and heels, Hadid wore metallic bike shorts with strappy sandals and a crop top. She completed her unexpected look with show-stopping drop earrings and a matching necklace.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid in Cannes, France in May 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner is herself a big proponent of the bike short trend. She wore a pair of black bike shorts with a cozy quarter-zip sweatshirt while out and about in New York this June. Rather than complete the look with casual sneakers, the supermodel opted for Jimmy Choo boots that had a stiletto heel.

Kendall Jenner in New York in Jimmy Choo heels on June 7, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One of Jenner’s older sisters, Kim Kardashian, put an equally unexpected take on the bike short trend while in Los Angeles this February. The reality star wore a long Gucci coat over a Yeezy hoodie and bike shorts in an olive green shade. She wore see-through Yeezy sandals with her ensemble — a leg-lengthening choice that’s perfect for counterbalancing a longer short.

Kim Kardashian wears a long Gucci coat with Yeezy heels and bike shorts in L.A. in February 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, there’s no reason bike shorts can’t be styled as ordinary gym apparel. Madison Beer teamed gray bike shorts with a matching sports bra while out in L.A. in August. The singer finished her look with black-and-white sneakers, accessorizing with a sporty utility bag.

Madison Beer wears a gray bra and matching bike shorts with black-and-white sneakers in L.A. this August. CREDIT: Splash News

