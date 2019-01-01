Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Bike Shorts

By Ella Chochrek
Bike shorts were back in style in 2018 — and it seems as if the trend will continue into the new year.

While bike shorts were once appropriate only for the gym, they’ve been repurposed big-time in 2018.

Bella Hadid showed how to make the controversial shorts night-out worthy in May, when she headed to a party in Cannes, France alongside pal Kendall Jenner. While Jenner sported a minidress and heels, Hadid wore metallic bike shorts with strappy sandals and a crop top. She completed her unexpected look with show-stopping drop earrings and a matching necklace.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid in Cannes, France in May 2018.
Kendall Jenner (L) and Bella Hadid in Cannes, France in May 2018.
Jenner is herself a big proponent of the bike short trend. She wore a pair of black bike shorts with a cozy quarter-zip sweatshirt while out and about in New York this June. Rather than complete the look with casual sneakers, the supermodel opted for Jimmy Choo boots that had a stiletto heel.

kendall jenner, jimmy choo
Kendall Jenner in New York in Jimmy Choo heels on June 7, 2018.
One of Jenner’s older sisters, Kim Kardashian, put an equally unexpected take on the bike short trend while in Los Angeles this February. The reality star wore a long Gucci coat over a Yeezy hoodie and bike shorts in an olive green shade. She wore see-through Yeezy sandals with her ensemble — a leg-lengthening choice that’s perfect for counterbalancing a longer short.

Kim Kardashian wears a long Gucci coat with Yeezy heels and bike shorts in L.A. in February 2018.
Kim Kardashian wears a long Gucci coat with Yeezy heels and bike shorts in L.A. in February 2018.
Of course, there’s no reason bike shorts can’t be styled as ordinary gym apparel. Madison Beer teamed gray bike shorts with a matching sports bra while out in L.A. in August. The singer finished her look with black-and-white sneakers, accessorizing with a sporty utility bag.

Madison Beer wears a gray bra and matching bike shorts with black-and-white sneakers in L.A. this August.
Madison Beer wears a gray bra and matching bike shorts with black-and-white sneakers in L.A. this August.
