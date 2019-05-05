How Celebs and Designers Are Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Today is Cinco de Mayo — and the biggest stars are celebrating in style.

Held on May 5 each year to commemorate the Mexican army’s 1862 defeat of the French Empire at the Battle of Pueblo, Cinco de Mayo celebrations honor Mexican culture. Food, dancing, folklore and parades are all part of the festivities.

Here’s what your favorite celebrities did for Cinco de Mayo this year.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps attended Tequila Don Julio’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in Los Angeles this weekend, wearing a cute blue and pink patterned minidress for the occasion. The talk show host enjoyed craft cocktails, a live mariachi band and tacos.

Busy Philipps celebrating Cinco de Mayo. CREDIT: Courtesy

Katy Perry

Katy Perry rang in the holiday with a Cinco de Mayo-themed Instagram from the set of “American Idol!” The show is down to its last five contestants, and the KP Collection designer — fittingly — has five wigs in her dressing room.

Eva Longoria

New mom Eva Longoria shared a snap of her family in Mexico City for the holiday. The actress picked an intimate photo of husband Jose Baston carrying their baby, Santiago.

Kristin Cavallari

Designer-TV personality Kristin Cavallari celebrated with a snap of cute shot glasses from her Uncommon James collection — and they were filled with tequila.

Donald and Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, issued a statement in honor of the holiday. “I send my greetings and best wishes to all those celebrating Cinco de Mayo. On this day 157 years ago, the Mexican people valiantly defended their freedom and prevailed in the Battle of Puebla,” the statement read.

