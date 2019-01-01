Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Celebrities Who Are Fans of Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
balenciaga-triple-s-elsa-hosk
According to Lyst, Balenciaga’s Triple S was the hottest sneaker of 2018 and celebrities flocked to these chunky kicks as they became a staple shoe in the streetwear world.

Here’s a recap of the stars who love the Triple S.

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show star Elsa Hosk chose a pair of white Balenciaga Triple S sneakers for a presentation during New York Fashion Week in September. They balanced out her upscale oversized trench and gray ensemble.

elsa hosk, balenciaga triple s
Elsa Hosk in Balenciaga Triple S sneakers at the Camilla and Marc Presentation during New York Fashion Week, Sep 12.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Triple S is also a perfect shoe for more casual occasions, like travel days. Singer Rita Ora was snapped in LAX in a pair of the sneakers in black, which coordinated with her all-black outfit.

rita ora, balenciaga triple s sneakers
Rita Ora arrives at LAX in Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, March 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Khalid is also a fan: He wore white Triple S sneakers on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards, styling it with a pink set.

Khalid, American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Khalid arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, Oct. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Designer Marc Jacobs was also spotted sporting his Balenciaga Triple S sneakers while attending the Chanel show during Paris Fashion week in March.

marc jacobs, balenciaga triple s
Marc Jacobs in Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, March 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See all the celebrities who are fans of the Balenciaga Triple S sneakers here.

