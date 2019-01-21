11 Times Celebrities Have Worn Aldo’s Affordable Shoes on the Red Carpet

When it comes to red carpet footwear, pricey styles from brands like Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti are de rigueur.

But Aldo — a brand with shoes retailing under $100 — is a more affordable alternative that’s picked up its fair share of red carpet traction.

At the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6, Lupita Nyong’o made best-dressed lists with her stylish ensemble: an electric blue Calvin Klein gown with silver fringe detailing. But the “Black Panther” actress also was in the headlines for her shoe choice — soaring silver Aldo sandals that are on sale for under $50.

Lupita Nyong’o wears a Calvin Klein gown with Aldo shoes at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nyong’o is not the first star to opt for Aldo footwear at the Golden Globes. In 2016, Olivia Wilde wore a glistening burgundy Michael Kors with a sensual slit. The “House” actress paired the dress with ankle-strap Aldo sandals in the same shade of burgundy.

Olivia Wilde at 2016 Golden Globe Awards wearing Michael Kors Collection and Aldo shoes. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

And even Aldo’s flat sandals have made it onto the red carpet. While high heels are the norm for formal events, Gal Gadot is never one to play by the rules.

The star stepped out to the 2017 Los Angeles premiere of “Wonder Woman” wearing a sparkly red floor-length gown with cut-out detailing. As Gadot lifted up her gown to enter the event, she revealed a pair of flat Aldo sandals underneath — which retailed for a budget-friendly $50.

Gal Gadot CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

