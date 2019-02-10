Celebrity Arrivals at the 2019 BAFTAs

A flurry of famous faces hit the red carpet at the 2019 BAFTAs at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Margot Robbie wowed in a white beaded Chanel Haute Couture number with bold tulle embellished sleeves and a matching skirt. The Aussie star, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Mary, Queen of Scots,” offset the head-turning number with a pair of simple slinky sandals.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek commanded attention in a black velvet single-sleeve Gucci gown featuring a sparkling lizard sitting on her shoulder. Boucheron jewels and a black clutch completed her look.

Elsewhere, “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Regina King made waves in a hot pink Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit paired with glittery gold sandals.

Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Widows,” wore a stunning custom black velvet Armani Privé gown with a big white satin bow bodice detail. She added Fernando Jorge jewelry, a black clutch and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

