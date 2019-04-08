Sign up for our newsletter today!

Carrie Underwood’s Sandals Sparkle With Crystal-Embellished Anklets and Straps on ACM Awards Red Carpet

54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA – 07 Apr 2019
Midland
Reba McEntire
Kimberly Schlapman
Brendan McLoughlin
Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest stars in country music, so it’s no surprise that she would be the one who sparkled the brightest today on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards (AMC).

There was no need to have eagle eyes to spot her shoes, as the country songbird had on a dress built to show them off. Underwood’s asymmetrical dress had a one-shoulder profile with a skirt that let her legs loose on the sides, highlighting her crystal-embellished sandals.

Carrie Underwood 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Carrie Underwood
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Detail of Carrie Underwood’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes incorporated a sparkling anklet and a matching strap around the toe; the stiletto heel was around 4 inches.

Another handsome accessory stood out, too — her hockey star husband, Mike Fisher, who looked dapper in a black suit with matching lace-up shoes.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher. Carrie Underwood, left, and Mike Fisher arrive at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Carrie Underwood
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

See more country stars on the ACM Awards red carpet.

