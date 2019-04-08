Carrie Underwood’s Sandals Sparkle With Crystal-Embellished Anklets and Straps on ACM Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest stars in country music, so it’s no surprise that she would be the one who sparkled the brightest today on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards (AMC).

There was no need to have eagle eyes to spot her shoes, as the country songbird had on a dress built to show them off. Underwood’s asymmetrical dress had a one-shoulder profile with a skirt that let her legs loose on the sides, highlighting her crystal-embellished sandals.

The shoes incorporated a sparkling anklet and a matching strap around the toe; the stiletto heel was around 4 inches.

Another handsome accessory stood out, too — her hockey star husband, Mike Fisher, who looked dapper in a black suit with matching lace-up shoes.

