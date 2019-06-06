Sign up for our newsletter today!

Carrie Underwood Lights Up the Red Carpet in Gold Diamanté Sandals at 2019 CMT Music Awards

By Charlie Carballo
Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet tonight in Nashville at the 2019 CMT Music Awards — and she was sparkling with every step.

Carrie UnderwoodCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Carrie Underwood wears Rene Caovilla sandals at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
rene caovilla sandals, feet, gold crossover straps crystal, Carrie UnderwoodCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Detail of Carrie Underwood’s sandals by Rene Caovilla at 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Video of the Year nominee for “Cry Pretty” had on René Caovilla’s Krisabrita gold sandals, which are designed with tonal diamanté detailing and a glittery outsole on a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $1,220.

The sparkling effect continued with her sheath dress lined with nude illusion panels and dangling crystal embellishments.

rene caovilla sandals, feet, Carrie Underwood and Mike FisherCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Carrie Underwood, wearing Rene Caovilla sandals, and Mike Fisher at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Joining her at the event was her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher.

Singer Jessie James Decker was joined by her husband, football star Eric Decker, on the red carpet in a pink suede minidress with sandals that had PVC straps adorned with crystal embellishments around the ankle, midfoot and toe. Eric, meanwhile, paid tribute to his wife by wearing a shirt that had her face on it. Completing his look was a pair of gray trousers and Adidas sneakers.

Jessie James Decker and Eric DeckerCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jessie James Decker and Eric DeckerCMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Jessie James Decker wears triple-strap sandals and Eric Decker wears Adidas at 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, actress Kate Bosworth showed up as one of the night’s presenters. She had on a green sequined floor-length gown with distressed hems. On her feet she rocked a pair of silver metallic sandals on a thick platform.

Taking to Instagram, the “Still Alice” star admitted that she’s a big country music fan. “Dim lights…. thick smoke. And loud, loud music 🎶 Headed to the @CMT’s to present and I am beyond excited! 😻 Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE country music (Dwight, Merle, Kelly & Bruce, Buck, & Townes to name a few).”

Kate Bosworth, CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 05 Jun 2019
Kate Bosworth at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the 2019 CMT Music Awards red carpet.

