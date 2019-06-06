Carrie Underwood Lights Up the Red Carpet in Gold Diamanté Sandals at 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood arrived on the red carpet tonight in Nashville at the 2019 CMT Music Awards — and she was sparkling with every step.

The Video of the Year nominee for “Cry Pretty” had on René Caovilla’s Krisabrita gold sandals, which are designed with tonal diamanté detailing and a glittery outsole on a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $1,220.

The sparkling effect continued with her sheath dress lined with nude illusion panels and dangling crystal embellishments.

Joining her at the event was her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher.

Singer Jessie James Decker was joined by her husband, football star Eric Decker, on the red carpet in a pink suede minidress with sandals that had PVC straps adorned with crystal embellishments around the ankle, midfoot and toe. Eric, meanwhile, paid tribute to his wife by wearing a shirt that had her face on it. Completing his look was a pair of gray trousers and Adidas sneakers.

Meanwhile, actress Kate Bosworth showed up as one of the night’s presenters. She had on a green sequined floor-length gown with distressed hems. On her feet she rocked a pair of silver metallic sandals on a thick platform.

Taking to Instagram, the “Still Alice” star admitted that she’s a big country music fan. “Dim lights…. thick smoke. And loud, loud music 🎶 Headed to the @CMT’s to present and I am beyond excited! 😻 Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE country music (Dwight, Merle, Kelly & Bruce, Buck, & Townes to name a few).”

