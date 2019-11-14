Carrie Underwood’s Glittery Gold Gown Comes With Nearly 5-Inch Heels at CMA Awards 2019

CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood arrived for the ceremony tonight in Nashville, Tenn., alongside her special guest co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Underwood stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sheer long-sleeve gold-embellished dress with a mini nude slip underneath and a pale blue train and cape.

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Peeking through the see-through hem of her gown was a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals on a nearly 5-inch heel in the same dark gold hue.

Underwood posed with her special co-hosts after they all walked in hand-in-hand. Parton wore a lacy glittering dress with a high-leg slit that showed off her sky-high platform PVC mules. McEntire had on a black long-sleeve sparkling gown with fuzzy cuffed sleeves.

(L-R): Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Underwood also posed with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. The hockey star and Grammy winner married in 2010. They have two children: Isaiah, 5, and 9-month-old Jacob.

Fisher wore a navy and black floral tuxedo with a pair of black dress shoes.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Shutterstock

