Carrie Underwood’s Glittery Gold Gown Comes With Nearly 5-Inch Heels at CMA Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood arrived for the ceremony tonight in Nashville, Tenn., alongside her special guest co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Underwood stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sheer long-sleeve gold-embellished dress with a mini nude slip underneath and a pale blue train and cape.

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Detail of Carrie Underwood’s Jimmy Choo sandals.
Peeking through the see-through hem of her gown was a pair of Jimmy Choo sandals on a nearly 5-inch heel in the same dark gold hue.

Underwood posed with her special co-hosts after they all walked in hand-in-hand. Parton wore a lacy glittering dress with a high-leg slit that showed off her sky-high platform PVC mules. McEntire had on a black long-sleeve sparkling gown with fuzzy cuffed sleeves.

(L-R): Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
(L-R): Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Underwood also posed with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. The hockey star and Grammy winner married in 2010. They have two children: Isaiah, 5, and 9-month-old Jacob.

Fisher wore a navy and black floral tuxedo with a pair of black dress shoes.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
