Justin Bieber’s Pastor Says It’s OK for Ministers to Buy Expensive Sneakers

The @PreachersNSneakers Instagram account — which began three weeks ago and already boasts more than 136,000 followers — is calling out celebrity pastors for wearing pricey kicks.

But according to Carl Lentz, the pastor of celebrity-favorite Hillsong Church, there’s nothing wrong with ministers investing in pricey footwear.

“I do have cool shoes. I think the conversation’s good; I think people have the right to ask questions, and we’ve gotta keep it pointed to the truth at all times,” Lentz told TMZ. “Everybody’s different. Everybody handles their money different; everybody handles what they value different.”

“People have a right to ask questions when it comes to financial stuff,” he added. “Everyone has to live to their convictions.”

The pastor said that he personally isn’t a sneaker collector, but that he has a pair of vintage LeBrons that he especially loves. The 40-year-old says he paid face value for the shoes, which could now fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market (if in dead-stock condition).

Lentz’s Hillsong Church is a celebrity-favorite spot on Sundays, receiving visitors such as Selena Gomez, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. The Virginia native is a close pal of Bieber’s (he baptized the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer).

