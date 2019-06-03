Cardi B Shimmers While Twerking in Gold Crystal Reeboks at Summer Jam 2019

Cardi B took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam music festival for the first time on Sunday. The rap superstar wowed in an eye-catching gold and yellow look complete with sneakers courtesy of Reebok, who she signed a deal with last year.

The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper donned a yellow bra with golden crystal detailing paired with a skimpy yellow shirt overtop and matching booty shorts, which also came with crystal studs and fringe.

Cardi B dancing on stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 wearing a gold-yellow look with gold crystal and white leather Reeboks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Naturally, Cardi’s kicks had to coordinate with the rest of her ensemble, so she rocked a pair of white leather Reeboks featuring sparkly gold crystal stud detailing throughout. She pulled things together with rainbow extensions, long yellow acrylics nails and nude fishnet stockings.

Cardi B twerking in a pair of white Reebok sneakers with sparkly gold crystal detailing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During her set, the hitmaker performed her new single “Press,” which dropped last Friday, as well as “Old Town Road” alongside surprise guests, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

A close-up look at Cardi B’s white leather Reebok sneakers with golden crystal detailing throughout. CREDIT: Shutterstock

