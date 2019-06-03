Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Shimmers While Twerking in Gold Crystal Reeboks at Summer Jam 2019

By Allie Fasanella
twerking, reebok sneakers, Music artist Cardi B performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New JerseyHOT 97 Summer Jam 2019, East Rutherford, USA - 02 Jun 2019
Cardi B performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019.
Cardi B took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam music festival for the first time on Sunday. The rap superstar wowed in an eye-catching gold and yellow look complete with sneakers courtesy of Reebok, who she signed a deal with last year.

The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper donned a yellow bra with golden crystal detailing paired with a skimpy yellow shirt overtop and matching booty shorts, which also came with crystal studs and fringe.

Cardi B, reebok, HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019
Cardi B dancing on stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019 wearing a gold-yellow look with gold crystal and white leather Reeboks.
Naturally, Cardi’s kicks had to coordinate with the rest of her ensemble, so she rocked a pair of white leather Reeboks featuring sparkly gold crystal stud detailing throughout. She pulled things together with rainbow extensions, long yellow acrylics nails and nude fishnet stockings.

Cardi B, reebok, HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019
Cardi B twerking in a pair of white Reebok sneakers with sparkly gold crystal detailing.
During her set, the hitmaker performed her new single “Press,” which dropped last Friday, as well as “Old Town Road” alongside surprise guests, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

cardi b, reebok, Cardi B, reebok, HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019
A close-up look at Cardi B’s white leather Reebok sneakers with golden crystal detailing throughout.
