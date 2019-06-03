Cardi B Shimmers While Twerking in Gold Crystal Reeboks at Summer Jam 2019

Cardi B took the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam music festival for the first time on Sunday. The rap superstar wowed in an eye-catching gold and yellow look complete with sneakers courtesy of Reebok, who she signed a deal with last year.
The 26-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper donned a yellow bra with golden crystal detailing paired with a skimpy yellow shirt overtop and matching booty shorts, which also came with crystal studs and fringe.
Naturally, Cardi’s kicks had to coordinate with the rest of her ensemble, so she rocked a pair of white leather Reeboks featuring sparkly gold crystal stud detailing throughout. She pulled things together with rainbow extensions, long yellow acrylics nails and nude fishnet stockings.
During her set, the hitmaker performed her new single “Press,” which dropped last Friday, as well as “Old Town Road” alongside surprise guests, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
