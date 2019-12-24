From the Court Room to the Red Carpet: Cardi B’s Top Fashion Moments in 2019

Between appearing in court and sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B has made the most of her public appearances when it comes to making a fashion statement. The rapper, who works with stylist Kollin Carter, is known to push the envelope on all fronts, and most importantly with her style.

For instance, the star went incognito — well, sort of — while attending PFW. Cardi B staged a photoshoot in front of the Eiffel Tower in a literal head-to-toe ensemble by Richard Quinn. The look consisted of a floral mask, head scarf, belted jacket, pleated skirt and matching tights, which was paired with YSL strappy sandals.

Cardi B arrives in Paris in a head-to-toe print outfit by Richard Quinn. CREDIT: Splash News

It’s obvious the “Money” rapper isn’t afraid to go over-the-top. In addition to wearing monochromatic outfits in range of colorful hues, Cardi B is a fan of extravagant hats. In April, she stepped out for the opening of KAOS nightclub, where she holds a residency at the Palms Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, wearing a Ralph & Russo green tea feather number with a wide-brimmed matching emebllished hat by the designer, paired with sparkling Jimmy Choo sandals.

Cardi B at the KAOS Grand Opening in Las Vegas, wearing Ralph & Russo and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another top style moment came in spring when Cardi B was spotted heading into the Queens Criminal Court in New York, wearing an all-white ensemble by Christian Siriano. The chic and and tasteful look was all about layering. Carter took a Christian Siriano high-neck dress sleeveless design with a side slit and paired it with the designer’s wide-legged pants. To complete the outfit, the stylist accessorized Cardi with YSL square-toed shoes, Dior sunglasses and a Birkin bag by Hermès.

Cardi B heading into court wearing Christian Siriano and Saint Laurent shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To see more of Cardi B’s most memorable fashion throughout the year, click through the gallery.

