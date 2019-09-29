Cardi B Soars in Outrageous Platforms Front Row at Thom Browne Spring ’20

Thom Browne’s always had an appreciation for the theatrical — and the same goes for Cardi B.

So, it’s no surprise that the “I Like It” hitmaker nabbed front row seats at Browne’s spring ’20 Paris Fashion Week show.

Cardi B and stylist Kollin Carter in the front row at Thom Browne. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Cardi wore a gray blazer with cartoonish proportions with a textured, charcoal-colored skirt.

Cardi B en route to Thom Browne’s show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper opted for Browne’s Longwing bootie — a sold-out style with dramatic proportions. The ankle boot has a pebbled leather upper and wooden platform heel, with lace-up fastening at the front and a red, white and blue stripe on the sole.

A close-up look at Cardi B’s Thom Browne shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With its broguelike front and curved heel, the Longwing has a look unique to Browne. But the platform is a major trend for fall ’19, with designers such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti offering their interpretations. While they add plenty of extra height, platforms are easier to walk in than traditional pumps — which can help create a feeling of empowerment for the wearer.

The Thom Browne Longwing bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Thom Browne

Although music’s most loyal platform proponent is arguably Lady Gaga, Cardi wore the silhouette at fashion’s biggest event of the year: the Met Gala. On the red carpet in May, Cardi wore a pair of Thom Browne booties under an elaborate, feathered gown by the designer.

Cardi B in Thom Browne at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more of Cardi B’s statement shoe style.

Want more?

Cardi B Takes the Eiffel Tower in a Very Edgy Outfit That Covered Her Entire Body

Cardi B’s Rainbow Boots Blend Into Her Catsuit at Made in America Festival

Cardi B & Baby Daughter Kulture Have the Cutest Twinning Moment in Fluffy Pink Ugg Sandals