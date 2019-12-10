Cardi B Wears Dramatic Feathered Coat Over Her Pantsuit to Court in NYC

Cardi B is doing the pantsuit her way.

The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted en route to court in Queens, N.Y., today to face assault charges. For her day in court, she was wearing a black-and-white look that offered a dramatic take on suiting.

Although the rapper mainly kept it office-appropriate with straight-leg trousers, a white button-down shirt and a skinny tie, the Grammy Award winner added major personality with her outerwear, choosing an over-the-top feathered coat with a puffy hood and long train.

Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “I Like It” entertainer sported black patent leather pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. Cardi B layered opaque black stockings underneath the shoes to stay warm in the New York chill.

A close-up look at Cardi B’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The rapper has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in ad campaigns for the sportswear giant. In addition to her work with Reebok, Cardi B has worked in the fashion space with Steve Madden (she starred in a 2017 campaign for the brand) and with Fashion Nova, with whom she has collaborated on accessibly priced apparel collections.

On the red carpet, Cardi B tends to gravitate toward high heels. Favorite designer brands include Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

