Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Wears Dramatic Feathered Coat Over Her Pantsuit to Court in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Cardi B
Cardi B: Nov. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Dec. 2016
Cardi B: Feb. 2017
View Gallery 32 Images

Cardi B is doing the pantsuit her way.

The 27-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted en route to court in Queens, N.Y., today to face assault charges. For her day in court, she was wearing a black-and-white look that offered a dramatic take on suiting.

Although the rapper mainly kept it office-appropriate with straight-leg trousers, a white button-down shirt and a skinny tie, the Grammy Award winner added major personality with her outerwear, choosing an over-the-top feathered coat with a puffy hood and long train.

Cardi B, feathered coat, train, hood, white button down, black tie, skinny black pants, pointy toe pumps, stilettos, celebrity fashion, arrives at Queens Criminal Court this morning in New York City for hearing on Alleged Assaults at Strip Club in NYCPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5134836 101219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “I Like It” entertainer sported black patent leather pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. Cardi B layered opaque black stockings underneath the shoes to stay warm in the New York chill.

Cardi B, court, queens, new york, celebrity style, classic black pumps, shoe detail
A close-up look at Cardi B’s classic black pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

The rapper has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018 and appears in ad campaigns for the sportswear giant. In addition to her work with Reebok, Cardi B has worked in the fashion space with Steve Madden (she starred in a 2017 campaign for the brand) and with Fashion Nova, with whom she has collaborated on accessibly priced apparel collections.

On the red carpet, Cardi B tends to gravitate toward high heels. Favorite designer brands include Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Cardi B, feathered coat, train, hood, white button down, black tie, skinny black pants, pointy toe pumps, stilettos, celebrity fashion, arrives at Queens Criminal Court this morning in New York City for hearing on Alleged Assaults at Strip Club in NYCPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5134836 101219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal RightsCardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court this morning in New York City for hearing on Alleged Assaults at Strip Club in NYCPictured: Cardi BRef: SPL5134838 101219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Cardi B in a dramatic feathered coat with classic black pumps in Queens, N.Y. on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Cardi B Wears the Colors of the Ghanaian Flag in a Bikini and 5-Inch Stilettos

Cardi B Turns Pepsi Into Money While Wearing 5-Inch PVC Heels In New Commercial

Cardi B Wears the Fiercest Latex Boots as Poison Ivy and a Nun for Halloween Celebrations

 

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad