Cardi B Breaks Up Her All-Lavender Look With Unexpected Accessories

When it comes to fashion, Cardi B is never one to blend into the crowd.

The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in New York clad in a memorable lavender outfit as she filmed her upcoming Netflix talent show, “Rhythm and Flow.”

Cardi B wearing her purple look with white pumps in New York on Jan. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

The look consisted of a cropped patent jacket with an oversized collar, which Cardi paired with matching trousers.

The 26-year-old used her footwear to prove that the white shoe trend isn’t going away just yet. She selected soaring white pumps on a slim heel. The slingback pumps featured a pointed toe.

A closer look at Cardi’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi wore her hair in a pale purple bob that perfectly matched her jacket and pants. The “Bodak Yellow” entertainer showed off her spiky manicure to photographers, revealing long nails with turquoise polish.

She completed her look with a yellow croc Hermes Birkin bag and a gem-colored necklace.

Cardi B CREDIT: Splash News

Featuring Chance the Rapper and T.I. as judges alongside Cardi, “Rhythm and Flow” is a talent show designed to scout out the next big hip-hop star. The series will show auditions in Chicago and Atlanta in addition to New York, with hip-hop natives from each city expected to come aboard as guest judges.

The show will feature 10 episodes and is expected to debut on Netflix in the fall.

