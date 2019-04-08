Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cardi B Ditches Her Pumps on Stage at Beautycon With Sister Hennessy

By Allie Fasanella
cardi b and Hennessy
Cardi B (L) and Hennessy.
CREDIT: Splash

Cardi B made a special appearance at Beautycon 2019 on Sunday with sister Hennessy Carolina. Both wore head-turning looks and Cardi ended up ditching her heels.

While her 23-year-old sister popped in a frilly tulle neon green frock and glittery silver pumps, the “Please Me” hitmaker stepped out in a vintage Paco Rabanne coat.

cardi b and Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina attend Beautycon
Cardi B (L) and her sister Hennessy attend Beautycon 2019 in New York City on Sunday.
CREDIT: Splash

With help from Kollin Carter, she styled the furry tan design with a statement hat courtesy of Sarah Sokol and sky-high gold metallic Casadei pumps. Once the 26-year-old mom hit the stage though, all bets were off, and she removed her pointy-toed stilettos to reveal white-painted toes.

cardi b, casadei pumps, paco rabanne, beautycon 2019
Cardi B (wearing Paco Rabanne) kicks off her gold metallic Casadei pumps on stage at Beautycon.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The night before, Cardi performed at the grand opening of Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where she wore a mint green feathery Ralph & Russo look with strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

View this post on Instagram

What’s the cost ? Pap: @diggzy

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

