Cardi B Ditches Her Pumps on Stage at Beautycon With Sister Hennessy

Cardi B made a special appearance at Beautycon 2019 on Sunday with sister Hennessy Carolina. Both wore head-turning looks and Cardi ended up ditching her heels.

While her 23-year-old sister popped in a frilly tulle neon green frock and glittery silver pumps, the “Please Me” hitmaker stepped out in a vintage Paco Rabanne coat.

Cardi B (L) and her sister Hennessy attend Beautycon 2019 in New York City on Sunday. CREDIT: Splash

With help from Kollin Carter, she styled the furry tan design with a statement hat courtesy of Sarah Sokol and sky-high gold metallic Casadei pumps. Once the 26-year-old mom hit the stage though, all bets were off, and she removed her pointy-toed stilettos to reveal white-painted toes.

Cardi B (wearing Paco Rabanne) kicks off her gold metallic Casadei pumps on stage at Beautycon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The night before, Cardi performed at the grand opening of Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where she wore a mint green feathery Ralph & Russo look with strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals.

