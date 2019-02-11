Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Went Pantless at the 2019 Grammy Awards

While Cardi B was off stealing the show in a vintage and unique ensemble, her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, was making a scene of her own in a daring neon look.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Grammy Awards Sunday night to support her nominated sibling wearing a bright orange pantless outfit. The blazer-style dress featured puffy sleeves and a very short hemline.

Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a neon, pantless look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hennessy Carolina’s metallic pumps at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her dress wasn’t the only unique part of her ensemble. Her heels were a reflective set of multicolor, metallic, crocodile skin pumps that featured a pointed toe.

The famous sister has made a name for herself since Cardi B’s rise to fame, as she currently has over four million followers on Instagram.

She shared a shot of her and designer Jeremy Scott as she attended his show during New York Fashion Week yesterday. She captioned the image: “Jeremy Scott always keeping his foot on their necks! Always seems to amaze me with his unpredictable collections.”

See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 Grammy Awards here.

Want more?

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Wore the Shortest Miniskirt to Jeremy Scott’s Fall 2019 Show

Cardi B Dresses as a Pearl in a Clam Shell at the 2019 Grammys