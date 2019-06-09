Sign up for our newsletter today!

What’s Cardi B’s Shoe Size? The Answer Might Surprise You

Cardi B
CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi B took to social media yesterday to share her shoe size, and it’s tinier than you might expect.

The 26-year-old shared a video on Twitter where she slips into a pair of Air Jordan sneakers that are a child’s size 3. She said she usually takes a size 3.5 but that’s “it’s really hard to find” so she often ends up with a size 3 instead.

When it comes to her beloved “red bottoms,” the “I Like It” rapper can fit into standard women’s sizing (albeit on the smaller end). She held up a pair of hot-pink Christian Louboutin pumps, noting that they were a size 36.5.

“Now you know, if you ever want to buy me a gift,” she joked with a laugh.

While the A-lister has some Jordan Brand kicks in her wardrobe, she’s got a deal with a competing sneaker giant: Reebok. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker took to Instagram yesterday to share a promo shot of her clad in head-to-toe Reebok — with a white sweatsuit and multicolored sneakers.

“REEBOK ….. Fun fact I am a size 3 and a half in sneakers.❤️,” Cardi captioned her post, which racked up nearly 1.9 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The star announced her Reebok deal in November 2018, joining a celebrity roster that also includes supermodel Gigi Hadid and “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot.

