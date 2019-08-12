Cardi B Performs in Star-Print Jumpsuit & the Sparkliest Booties at Real Street Festival

Cardi B performed in a loud outfit with a lot of sparkle yesterday at Real Street Festival in Anaheim, Calif.

The 26-year-old wore a white jumpsuit with rhinestone-encrusted stars, pink and blue fringe at the hips and cut-out detailing at the sides.

Cardi B performing at Real Street Festival in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 11. CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “I Like It” rapper went with sparkly pink Saint Laurent booties.

A closer look at Cardi B’s pink glitter boots. CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Made in Italy, the boots have a glitter-coated upper, a leather sole and a 3.5-inch block heel. They’re available to purchase on Fwrd.com for $219 — a major markdown from the initial retail price of $1,095.

Saint Laurent pink glitter ankle boots. CREDIT: FWRD.com

Cardi wore her hair in fierce ombre braids that went down nearly to her knees.

Cardi B onstage in a star-print jumpsuit and YSL booties. CREDIT: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

The “Please Me” hitmaker has worn the Saint Laurent booties onstage before. The style was her choice at Rolling Loud Miami in May, where she teamed them with a bodysuit and fishnet stockings.

Cardi B in a pink outfit and Saint Laurent booties at Rolling Loud Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

The entertainer has made her love of shoes known throughout her career, rapping about Louboutins in her first big hit, “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi collaborated with Steve Madden on a shoe collection in 2017 and has been a Reebok brand ambassador since November 2018. She also put out two apparel and accessory ranges in collaboration with Fashion Nova.

