Cardi B Takes the Eiffel Tower in a Very Edgy Outfit That Covered Her Entire Body

Cardi B just touched down in the City of Lights, and she isn’t wasting any time. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted in a head-to-toe floral print ensemble as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris today.

The outfit consisted of a Richard Quinn belted jacket over a dress, a headscarf, a pair of matching gloves and a sheer face mask.

Cardi B arrives in Paris in a head-to-toe print outfit. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Cardi B’s socks and sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

She also wore coordinating socks with the print that were visible under her pale square-toe sandals, staying on-trend with footwear in this wild piece.

Model on catwalk for Richard Quinn fall ’19 during London Fashion Week, Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hustlers” star arrived in the city for the tail end of Paris Fashion Week and took advantage of the sights. She had a photoshoot in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Cardi B arrives in Paris in a head-to-toe print outfit. CREDIT: Splash News

Cardi B in Jean Paul Gaultier and Jessica Rich heels on Aug. 25. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Yesterday, she dropped her newest song with Post Malone and French Montana titled “Writing on the Wall.” She shared an image of the three of them on her Instagram; for the shoot, she wore a white bodysuit under a sheer robe. She paired it with studded triple-strap sandals.

The hitmaker has parlayed her fame into deals in the fashion space. She worked with Steve Madden on a campaign that ran in 2017 and partnered with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova on two accessibly priced collections of clothing and accessories. As for athletic wear, the “I Like It” performer has been a brand ambassador for Reebok since November 2018 and often wears the sportswear company’s designs on social media.

Click through the gallery to see Cardi B’s best statement shoe looks.

Want more?

Cardi B’s Rainbow Boots Blend Into Her Catsuit at Made in America Festival

Cardi B’s Manicure Inspired Reebok’s Crystal-Covered Sneakers — Here’s How to Get Them

Cardi B Looks Like a Princess at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball