Reebok Sent Cardi B the Sparkliest Sneakers With Matching Baby Shoes for Her Daughter

Cardi B is not known for playing it cool, especially not when it comes to style. She is a master of going above and beyond in a way that only the rapper could pull off, like crazy Dsquared2 sneakers or maybe a pair of custom over-the-top Reebok sneakers.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared her most recent gift from Reebok, which she first partnered with last year in November. On Instagram she captioned the video: “Ooommgggg @reebok I LOOOOOOVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.”

The video shows a set of bedazzled sneakers from the brand that are coated in pink, silver and gold gems, finished off with endless sparkles and glitter.

Cardi B narrated the video saying “Guys don’t you like my custom Reebok sneakers? Aren’t they f**king fire?” and later adding, “Should my Reebok sneakers be like this? If I do a collab with Reebok should it be like this?” hinting that a Cardi B iteration could be coming in the near future.

The best part of the post, though, had to be when she revealed that they also sent her a matching pair of the smallest rhinestone sneakers for her and Offset’s 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, who Cardi described as “my little stinky feet girl” in the video.

Also in November, Cardi B revealed she was partnering with Reebok in an Instagram post, saying “If you dont know, now you know,” in the caption.

See Cardi B’s best statement shoes.

Want more?

Cardi B’s Dsquared2 Sneakers Are Messing With Our Heads

The 7 Most Showstopping Celebrity Red Carpet Moments This Year

Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok