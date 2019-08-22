Cardi B Models a Head-to-Toe Reebok Look With $75 Sneakers

Cardi B’s keeping the athleisure trend alive.

The 26-year-old rapper and Reebok ambassador posed on Instagram yesterday in a head-to-toe look from the brand — proving streetwear is still in vogue.

Cardi sported a yellow Reebok Classics Vector dress. Made of stretch cotton jersey with an accent stripe across the chest, the dress costs $50; it is available to shop on the brand’s site.

For shoes, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker selected white Reebok Classics sneakers. The kicks feature a soft leather upper, a cushioned midsole and a molded sockliner. They’re available to shop on Reebok.com for $75.

Cardi accessorized her look with yellow-tinted Rad + Refined sunglasses ($82) and hoop earrings.

The entertainer inked a deal with Reebok in November 2018. Her first task was to help promote the ’90s-inspired Aztrek sneaker. Most recently, Cardi starred in a video promoting Reebok’s “Meet You There” collection, including the Sole Fury sneaker.

Reebok has a strong tradition of working with hip-hop artists, which began in the early 2000s. The brand’s partnerships included artists like Queen Latifah, Jay Z and Pharrell Williams. (Jay Z now is president of Puma Basketball, while Pharrell has put out recent collaborations with Reebok’s parent, Adidas).

Flip through the gallery to see Cardi B’s best statement shoe styles.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at FN’s cover shoot with Meek Mill.

Want more?

Cardi B Performs in Star-Print Jumpsuit & the Sparkliest Booties at Real Street Festival

Cardi B Is a Modern Cowgirl in Printed Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Cardi B Rocks a Bold Neon Orange Look Complete With Over-the-Knee Boots at London’s Wireless Festival